Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni's re-union with Chennai and 'Yellow Jersey'

As soon as the news of MS Dhoni's involvement broke, fans all around the Chepauk Stadium started gathering in numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 19:17
Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni&#039;s re-union with Chennai and &#039;Yellow Jersey&#039;
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Season 2 went underway on Saturday with many Chennai Super Kings faithfuls finding their chorus back in a special event before the start of the opening match.

As soon as the news of MS Dhoni's involvement broke, fans all around the Chepauk Stadium started gathering in numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Here are some pictures, videos and reactions from today's event.

The opening match of the TNPL 2017 will see defending champions Albert Tuti Patriots take on Dindigul Dragons at 7.15 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

As far as the changes in this format from the previous season are concerned, there is just one main change in the format of the playoffs. 

While the inaugural edition of the tournament saw two teams progress from the semi-finals before going head-to-head in the final, this edition will see an IPL-style format being used with two qualifiers and an eliminator in place to decide which two teams progress to the final.

MS Dhoni, CSK, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Premier League, TNPL 2, cricket news

