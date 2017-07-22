Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni's re-union with Chennai and 'Yellow Jersey'

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Season 2 went underway on Saturday with many Chennai Super Kings faithfuls finding their chorus back in a special event before the start of the opening match.

As soon as the news of MS Dhoni's involvement broke, fans all around the Chepauk Stadium started gathering in numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Here are some pictures, videos and reactions from today's event.

" The Chennai crowd have always given me unconditional love and Its feel like my second home " ~ MS Dhoni #ThalaInChepauk pic.twitter.com/dOuatYtcwn — TEAM MS DHONI (@imDhoni_fc) July 22, 2017

The opening match of the TNPL 2017 will see defending champions Albert Tuti Patriots take on Dindigul Dragons at 7.15 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

As far as the changes in this format from the previous season are concerned, there is just one main change in the format of the playoffs.

While the inaugural edition of the tournament saw two teams progress from the semi-finals before going head-to-head in the final, this edition will see an IPL-style format being used with two qualifiers and an eliminator in place to decide which two teams progress to the final.