Tamim Iqbal denies alleged 'acid attack' on wife, says quit county cricket due to personal reasons

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 14:29
New Delhi: Soon after Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal cut short his stint with Essex in county cricket, there was a report which claimed that it might due to an incident of hate crime against his wife in the United Kingdom. The report was published on a Bangladeshi website Daily Star which said that Tamim’s wife Ayesha Siddiqa was attacked by some people who attempted to throw acid at her.

However, Tamim took to Facebook and Twitter to categorically deny the report of hate crime against his wife.

In a well-explained message on Facebook, Tamim wrote, “I want all my fans and well wishers to know that I cut short my season with Essex to come back home early for personal reasons. Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime. This is really not true. England is one my of favorite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early. I thank all my fans and well wishers for their concern and messages and look forward to going back to England for future matches. (sic)”

Tamim was of course a crucial player for Essex with not just his pedigree as an international star but also hot form considering that he averaged 73.25 with the bat in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy tournament.

Earlier, Essex too had released a statement which read, "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player, Tamim Iqbal, has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons. We wish him all the best and it would be appreciated if Tamim's privacy is respected during this time."

