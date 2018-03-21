TATA Nixon to be the official partner of IPL 11

New Delhi: The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League will see TATA Nixon joining them as the official partner this season. In an announcement made by the BCCI on Wednesday, TATA will officially announce the association later this evening with IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla and COO Hemang Amin presiding the press conference.

This year, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have been reinstated in the team draft after serving their respective two-year bans. Last year it was Mumbai Indians who lifted the title in a thriller beating MS Dhoni led Rising Pune Supergiant by one run. However, RPSG and Gujarat Lions will not be a part of this year's IPL as they replaced CSK and RR for a period of two-years.