Team India are yet to lose a Test series under Virat Kohli

New Delhi: India had batted Sri Lanka out of the Nagpur Test with three of their batsmen scoring centuries but Sri Lanka were expected to give a sterner challenge to India than they did on the fourth day of the second Test.

They crumbled and lost seven wickets in the first session, staring at their biggest defeat in Test cricket.

That humiliation was completed when R Ashwin took his 300th Test wicket and Sri Lanka’s last of the second innings to complete India’s joint biggest Test win by an innings and 239 runs on Monday.

# India's triumph by an innings and 239 runs is their joint-biggest victory in Tests. They had won by a similar margin - by an innings and 239 runs vs Bangladesh at Dhaka in May 2007. India's biggest win against a strong opponent has been by an innings and 219 runs vs Australia at Kolkata in 1997-98

# Angelo Matthews has been a mediocre performer in Tests in 2017, totalling only 412 runs at an average of 25.75 in eight Tests, including two fifties, outstripping his performance in 2016 when he scored 375 runs at an average of 28.84 in seven Tests in 2016.

# Dinesh Chandimal (57 & 61), for the first time as Test captain, has recorded a fifty in each innings of a Test match. His second innings' fifty is his 15th in Tests.

# In a losing cause in Tests, Chandimal has registered two hundreds and seven fifties.

# Virat Kohli's first Man of the Match award vs Sri Lanka is his sixth in Tests.

# Ravichandran Ashwin (502 wickets) has become the sixth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (956), Harbhajan Singh (711), Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (610) and Javagal Srinath (551) to complete 500 wickets in international cricket.

# Ashwin's tally in all three formats is - 300 wickets (ave.25.06) in 54 Tests; 150 (ave.32.91) in 111 ODIs and 52 (ave.22.94) in 46 T20Is.

# Ashwin's feat of racing to 300 wickets in 54 matches is the quickest by a bowler, bettering Dennis Lillee's feat in reaching the milestone in 56 Tests.

# Sri Lanka's huge defeat at Jamtha, Nagpur is their 100th in 266 Tests. Sri Lanka have won 84 and drawn the remaining 82 matches - losing % 37.59.

# Sri Lanka's overseas record in Tests is just mediocre, losing 65, winning 26 and drawing 41 out of 132 played - losing % being 49.24.

# Sri Lanka have lost seven Tests out of 12 contested this year - the most losses suffered by them most in a calendar year, equalling their previous tally. In 2015, they had lost seven matches for the first time out of 11 played

# Sri Lanka are yet to record a win in Tests in India, losing eleven and drawing the remaining 8. They have suffered defeats by an innings margin in nine Tests out of eleven while the remaining two Tests by 175-plus runs.

# Sri Lanka have registered their largest defeat in Tests, eclipsing their loss by an innings and 229 runs to South Africa at Cape Town in January 2001.

# Under Chandimal's captaincy, Sri Lanka have won 3, lost 3 and drawn 3 out of 7 contested - winning % 42.85

# Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed 50 wickets or more in consecutive calendar years for the first time - 62 wickets at 17.20 runs apiece in 9 Tests in 2015; 72 wickets at 23.90 in 12 Tests in 2016 & 52 wickets at 25.55 in 10 Tests in 2017.

# Ashwin remains the only bowler to accomplish the feat of taking 50 wickets in three consecutive calendar years between 2015 and 2017.

# Overall, Ashwin is the third bowler to achieve the distinction of taking 50 wickets in three consecutive calendar years. The first bowler to accomplish the feat was Shane Warne - 1993, 1994 & 1995 followed by Muttiah Muralitharan - 2000, 2001 & 2002.

# Ashwin became the fourth bowler after Kagiso Rabada, Rangana Herath and Nathan Lyon) to bag 50 wickets in Tests this year.

# Virat Kohli is averaging 70.75 while totalling 1981 runs in 21 Tests, including eight hundreds and two fifties - the highest among the batsmen with 500 runs since 2016.

# Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are the only two batsmen to have recorded eight hundreds in Tests since 2016. Cheteshwar Pujara, with 7 hundreds, is at the second place.