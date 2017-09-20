close
Team India doesn't let bad weather spoil spirit ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia – See pics

The match is schedule for Thursday. India won the series opener by 26 runs via D/L method in Chennai. The ODI series comprises of five matches. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 17:34
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: In all likelihood the second ODI match between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens will be a rain-hit encounter with seasonal rains lashing Kolkata.

Heavy rain forced groundsmen to completely cover the playing area at the historic stadium. Thus, India cancelled their practice scheduled for Tuesday evening. But Aussie batsmen utilised the indoor facility, even as bowlers returned to team hotel.

But Virat Kohli & co are losing no sleep over the situation and they were seen playing football. Here are the photos:

Indian cricketers during a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata:

Kohli trying a back flip, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey look on:

Kohli and Rohit Sharma sharing a light moment during the session:

MS Dhoni going for a header as team-mates look on:

Kohli along with head coach Ravi Shastri at the Eden Gardens:

Kohli along with Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun:

Kohli taking a bite:

Dhoni waving to fans:

