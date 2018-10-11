Squad for Team India's first two ODIs vs West Indies named; Rishabh Pant in, Dinesh Karthik axed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced a 15-member Indian team for the first two One-Day Internationals against West Indies. Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup, will resume his limited overs captaincy in the ODI series.

Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya were dropped from the first two ODIs. Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, still recovering from the injuries picked up during the recently concluded Asia Cup, were ruled out while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested, taking into account their recent workload.

Team for first 2 ODIs against Windies announced Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk),Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul #INDvWI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, was axed after a dismal performance in the Asia Cup. Karthik could muster only 146 runs in five innings in Dubai. Rishabh Pant, with impressive performances for India in recent Test matches, received his maiden ODI call-up. Pant had hit a scintillating 114 off 146 balls in the final Test match against England at The Oval in September and smashed an 84-ball 92 in the first Test against West Indies at Rajkot. Pant replaces the seasoned Dinesh Karthik in the 15-man squad.

India will take on West Indies in a 5-match ODI series, which is scheduled to be held from October 21 to November 1.

