Team India head coach to be selected on July 10, reveals Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: The interview to select Team India's next head coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former skipper Sourav Ganguly revealed on Saturday.

"The interview will be held on the 10th of this month in Mumbai," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meeting.

Ganguly, who is a part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, believes that for a coach, it's important to have 'man-management' skills because 'cricket is a captain's game'.

In the wake of the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga, Ganguly had said: "An impressive presentation does not make you a good coach. Various things are needed to make a good coach - like man-management skill, situation-understanding skill. May be, someone will be better skill-wise but will lack at man-management. You just have to move on."

Ganguly added, "I think cricket is a captain's game. Coach should be someone who can help and get the team going."

India's leading wicket-taker and third in the world, Kumble was appointed as head coach to help out the Indian spinners, Ganguly revealed.

"India's strength is spin. So we thought he would be able to help our spinners. We thought Anil would handle it properly, having played at the top level for so many years and becoming successful."

After stepping down as India coach, Kumble had said that the BCCI had told him that the captain had reservations with his style and termed his partnership with Kohli "untenable".

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri and Venkatesh Prasad have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.