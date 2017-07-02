close
Team India manager submits report on ICC Champions Trophy, no mention of Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble conflict

The interview to select Team India's next head coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former skipper Sourav Ganguly revealed on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 23:05
Team India manager submits report on ICC Champions Trophy, no mention of Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble conflict

New Delhi: Team India administrative manager Kapil Malhotra has filed his report on the squad that went for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Surprisingly, there was no mention of any major incident worth mentioning between skipper Virat Kohli and former head coach Anil Kumble.

"Kapil Malhotra has submitted his report. At least there is nothing in the report which suggests that skipper Virat Kohli was ever rude to the coach or mention of any incident which could be termed as a breach of discipline," a BCCI source told PTI.

"He was specifically asked to mention any incident worth reporting which may have affected the dressing room environment or morale of the team. Nothing of that sort is there in the report."

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) had asked for a report from Malhotra after the resignation of Kumble. But in the report, there is no mention of any conflict.

In his resignation letter Kumble had written, ” I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.”

The interview to select Team India's next head coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former skipper Sourav Ganguly revealed on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri and Venkatesh Prasad have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.

ICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliAnil KumbleKohli-KumbleIndia Cricket News

