Team India to play record 23 matches between September and December; against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

The home season will end in December with three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:27
Team India to play record 23 matches between September and December; against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka
PTI

New Delhi: Team India's already gruelling cricketing schedule is set to reach record heights between September and December period, as Virat Kohli and Co. prepare to play 23 international matches.

Other than the whopping high number of fixtures, the Indian cricket team can also see two new venues, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Barsapara in Assam to be considered as host to Test matches during the home series against Sri Lanka.

A decision on the schedule and venues will be taken by BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee in Kolkata tomorrow.

According to a BCCI office-bearer, who can't be officially quoted, India will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Australia from September end to mid of October. The series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand. The series against the Black Caps Kiwis will begin late in October and conclude in the first week of November.

The home season will end in December with three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka.

After that Virat Kohli and his men fly down to South Africa.

"There are a whopping 23 International matches at home.

Three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals. Each and every venue in India will be covered. Barsapara in Assam and Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have got Test status. Both are vying for Test matches. Most of the bigger centres want either a T20 International or ODIs," a BCCI official told PTI today.

A Kerala Cricket Association official confirmed the development.

"Since Kochi's Nehru Stadium, which has traditionally hosted ODIs, will be used for he Fifa U-17 World Cup, we are hoping that Greenfields gets its first Test," he said.

Nagpur, which was under suspension may also be in contention to host a Test match.

The traditional centres such as Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru or Mohali will get ODIs or T20 Internationals, which draw capacity crowd.

There are possibilities that a couple of centres may get more than a match.

"One can be rest assured that atleast 16-18 venues will be covered during this phase," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Team India scheduleVirat KohliBCCIThiruvananthapuramBarsaparaTest cricket venuescricket news

