Team India's day out in Sri Lanka ahead of third Test match in Pallekele – SEE PICS!

New Delhi: Ahead of the third and final Test match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 12, Team India seemed to have wondered around in the island nation with few of them taking to their official social media accounts to post the picture of their delightful time at Ashok Vatika.

Flipping through the pages of Ramayana, Ashok Vatika was basically a garden in Lanka, the kingdom of Ravana, where Sita was held captive. Some of the Indian team members that were spotted in the pictures are Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Mohammed Shami even catered to educate his fans with some words from history books on the Ashok Vatika, the place they visited. He tweeted, "Indian team arrived Ashok Vatika is the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive.Ashok Vatika is a garden in the Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka."

Indiateam arrived Ashok Vatika is the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive.Ashok Vatika is a garden in the Sita Eliya in SriLanka @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3bd0rezspJ — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) August 11, 2017

Umesh Yaadv posted a picture of him along with his wife standing near the 'footmark of Lord hanuman.'

Ashok vatika big foot mark of Lord hanuman ji A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Team India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test-match series. They had defeated the Islanders in Galle by a massive 304 runs and then again in Colombo, by an innings and 53 runs. Heading to Balagolla for the final Test match, the team expects to completely wash out Lankan hope.