Team India's next coach: After Ravi Shastri, Venkatesh Prasad throws his hat into the ring for top job

New Delhi: Soon after the BCCI extended its deadline for applications for the post of Indian coach, former Indian captain Ravi Shastri emerged as a new candidate to throw his hat into the ring to bag the top job.

According to a report in The Times of India, after Shastri, veteran pacer Venkatesh Prasad is the latest entry in the race to become India's new coach.

Prasad, who is currently working as the junior national chief selector, however refused to confirm the development.

If the report is true, then Shastri and Prasad are two new candidates who will be competing with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh.

Prasad, who represented India in 162 ODIs and 33 Tests, formed a lethal opening bowling pair with Javagal Srinath. He is all set to finish his three-year term as the junior India chief selector in September this year.

Among all the candidates, Shastri has once again emerged as the favourite for the top job. While India's performance was commendable under his tenure as the team director of the Indian team, he is also said to be Virat Kohli's favourite choice.

Meanwhile, as the Indian team flew to West Indies for a limited-overs series, Anil Kumble stayed back in India to attend an ICC meet and abruptly announced his decision to step down as India's coach citing the 'reservations' which skipper Kohli had with his style of coaching.

The BCCI has already confirmed that Team India will have their new coach ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Men in Blue are currently leading 1-0 in a five-match ODI series against West Indies.