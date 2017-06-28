close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Teen-sensation Rashid Khan has England in a spin, but red-tapism leaves Afghan spinner's county participation in balance

He is ranked higher than any of the English bowlers in both the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and T20 rankings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 21:04
Teen-sensation Rashid Khan has England in a spin, but red-tapism leaves Afghan spinner&#039;s county participation in balance
Courtesy: Screengrab (YouTube)

New Delhi: Afghan teen sensation Rashid Khan is one of the hottest properties in world cricket today. The 18-year-old leg spinner showed his potential in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, then bamboozled West Indies with unpickable deliveries in the Caribbean recently while world's top teams were busy in the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

And rightly, he has become a target for English county sides, but the chances of him playing in the reputed circuit are close to impossible, thanks to prevalent red-tapism.

Like in other sports, for a foreign player to ply his trade in England, his national team needs to compete in 'elite level', which in case of cricket, is Test. Afghanistan and Ireland were granted the Test status last Thursday, and it should help Rashid's chances.

Post elevation to Test rank, at least two sides have reportedly made steps to sign the talented spinner, but their efforts were undermined by the fact that, the player in question should have played at least a Test match in order to qualify for County cricket.

For the record, Khan earlier this month produced the fourth best bowling figures ever in One-Day Internationals, taking seven for 18 to destroy the West Indies batting line-up in Saint Lucia. He has taken 63 in 29 ODI's and 42 in 27 Twenty20 International matches.

And he is ranked higher than any of the English bowlers in both the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and T20 rankings.

TAGS

Rashid KhanEnglish County CricketIPLAfghanistan cricketerICCcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Damning FIFA report nails England malpractices in 2018 World Cup bid
Football

Damning FIFA report nails England malpractices in 2018 Worl...

Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World Bodybuilding title – Here&#039;s all you need to know about her!
Other Sports

Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World Bodybuilding title – Here...

Football

Youngster Carles Alena signs new Barcelona deal

Asian Athletics Championships: India names 95-member jumbo squad for Bhubaneswar event
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India names 95-member jumbo...

BCCI includes 70-plus Niranjan Shah in committee on Lodha reforms
cricket

BCCI includes 70-plus Niranjan Shah in committee on Lodha r...

Indian Super League gets recognition from AFC, two national leagues now
Football

Indian Super League gets recognition from AFC, two national...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video