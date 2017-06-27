close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Telangana cricketer Sindhuja Reddy selected to play for US women's cricket team

The cricketer, who has played in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad's women's team, recently married one Siddha Reddy who is settled in the US, said the release.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 22:01

Hyderabad: Sindhuja Reddy, a woman cricketer from Telangana, has find a place in the American team, which recently earned recognition from the sport's governing body ICC.

Sindhuja would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, according to a release from the Telangana government's information department.

The cricketer, who has played in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad's women's team, recently married one Siddha Reddy who is settled in the US, said the release.

The ICC recently recognised the American cricket team, it said.

Sindhuja would play in the qualifying match of the women's World Cup to be played in Scotland, the release said.

TAGS

TelanganaUS women's cricket teamSindhuja Reddycricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals
Other Sports

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with th...

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth
Badminton

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth,...

WATCH: World No. 222 India&#039;s Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dominic Thiem
Tennis

WATCH: World No. 222 India's Ramkumar Ramanathan beats...

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s goalscoring prowess in Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal
Football

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prow...

Gary Kirsten breaks silence on Team India&#039;s head coach dilemma, hopes BCCI finds right man for job
cricket

Gary Kirsten breaks silence on Team India's head coach...

Vijender Singh puts WBO Asia Pacific title at stake, to fight China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali on August 5
Other Sports

Vijender Singh puts WBO Asia Pacific title at stake, to fig...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video