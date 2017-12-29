Telangana government presents Rs one crore to Indian women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj

Hyderabad: The Telangana government today presented Rs one crore and a house site of 600 square-feet to Indian women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.

State Sports Minister T Padmarao felicitated her here and handed over the incentives, according to a state government release.

The minister also presented Rs 25 lakh to Mithali Raj's coach RSR Murthy, it said.

The incentives have been presented as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directives for promoting sports, Padmarao said.

Raj had led the Indian team to the Women's World Cup final earlier this year. India lost to England in a nail-biting summit clash by nine runs.