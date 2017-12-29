Telangana government presents Rs one crore to Indian women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj
Raj had led the Indian team to the Women's World Cup final earlier this year. India lost to England in a nail-biting summit clash by nine runs.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government today presented Rs one crore and a house site of 600 square-feet to Indian women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.
State Sports Minister T Padmarao felicitated her here and handed over the incentives, according to a state government release.
The minister also presented Rs 25 lakh to Mithali Raj's coach RSR Murthy, it said.
The incentives have been presented as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directives for promoting sports, Padmarao said.
