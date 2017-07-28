Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India captain Mithali Raj

New Delhi: It's celebration time for Indian women cricketers. After their inspirational performance at the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup, where they finished runners-up, Mithali Raj & Co returned home to a huge welcome. They have also been given rewards and commendations.

On Friday, the Telangana government announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and a 600 sq yards house plot to captain Mithali. Congratulating the skipper, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao praised the team led by her for their scintillating performance in the World Cup.

"You have played wonderfully at the World Cup. We thought you would sure to win in the final too. Unfortunately, we lost by a slender margin. But yet your team performed well and the whole nation watched your performance," a release from the CM's office said.

"I also watched the match. You have played very well in this tournament. You have set a record by scoring the highest number of runs. You have exhibited a wonderful talent. You are the pride of Telangana and Hyderabad city," he said.

Raj became the highest run -getter during the tournament.

(With PTI inputs)