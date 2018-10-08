हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tendulkar wishes Indian Air Force on 86th Air Force Day, expresses pride

Sachin Tendulkar became the first ever sportsman to be conferred the rank of Group Captain by the Indian Air Force in 2010. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished all members of the Indian Air Force on India's 86th Air Force day expressing pride on standing amongst them.

The 45-year-old shared a post on Twitter, where he hailed them as "guardians of the sky", highlighting their contribution during the natural calamities which have caused tremendous devastation in the country recently. 

"Today is a special day, a day dedicated to the guardians of the sky, we may not always see you when we look up but we know you are ever-present, ever-visioned, protecting invisible boundaries of our skies," he stated.

Tendulkar became the first ever sportsman to be conferred the rank of Group Captain by the Indian Air Force in 2010 after taking into consideration his contribution towards India's progress.

The ex-cricketer shared the post following a parade which was organised at the Hindon Air Force Station near New Delhi to celebrate the occasion where he was present in official attire. 

 

 

 

