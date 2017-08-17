close
Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit Sharma on being benched against Sri Lanka

When asked about how much importance the vice captaincy holds for him, Rohit said it is a huge honour.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:18
IANS

New Delhi: After being benched in all of the three Test matches that Team India played against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma looks to make his presence known in the ODI series under the new role of vice-captain.

Though playing second in command to Virat Kohli is abviously an honour, Rohit wasn't amused to the reporters questions in Pallekele when asked if he ever felt he had underachieved in Tests, given his obvious talent. 

"Test cricket is over now. I'm just thinking about ODIs," Rohit was quoted as saying by TOI, with the tone reflecting the frustration that would have built in after he was devoid of any on-pitch action in the recently concluded Test series.

"Nobody likes to sit out. But again, it all depends on the team dynamics, what the captain and the coach wants. And you've got to accept the fact and move forward. That's what I have been doing. I kept working on my skills, my ability, whatever I need to work on and see where I can improve as a cricketer," Rohit further said.

"You cannot sit here and waste time. All I was trying to do these past three-four weeks was improve my skills, see where things are going wrong and try and work on my strengths. I talked to all the coaches here. So, I've been trying to figure out where things can go right and where things go wrong. You always try and improve as a cricketer. It was great to watch everyone displaying those skills and to win 3-0 outside India is a great achievement," he continued.

"It`s a huge honour to be appointed vice-captain. Ten years ago I was only thinking of playing for India and now it feels really, really good," he affirmed at a press conference.

"I am looking forward to it. It is a good opportunity and I am excited to get into that field as vice-captain of the Indian team. I am not thinking too much about it. I just want to enjoy the moment as of now."

After winning the Test series 3-0, Team India play their first ODI against Sri Lanka on August 20.

