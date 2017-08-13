Test: Stephen Cook century takes SA A to 278/4 against India A on Day 1

Pretoria: Opener Stephen Cook notched up a sedate century while David Miller played an attacking knock as South Africa A scored 274 for four against India A on the first day of of the first unofficial 'Test' here.

It was the 138-run third wicket stand between Cook (120) and Miller (78) that put South Africa A in a commanding position before both were dismissed at the fag end of the day.

Cook, who played his last Test against New Zealand at Wellington in March, faced 252 balls and struck eight boundaries. Miller faced 115 balls to hit 10 fours and a six.

At stumps, Khaya Zondo was batting on 4 and Beuran Hendricks was yet to open his account.

For the visiting team, medium pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/51) and left-arm spinner Shahbaj Nadeem (2/81) shared the spoils.

Barring Siraj and Nadeem, none of the India A bowler could get a breakthrough on the first day. Left-arm seamer Aniket Chaudhary (0/36 in 16 overs) bowled economically but couldn't bowl too many wicket-taking deliveries. Ditto for Navdee Saini (0/45 in 14 overs).

Brief Scores: South Africa A 278/4 in 89 overs (Stephen Cook 120, David Miller 78, Mohammed Siraz 2/51, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/81) vs India A.