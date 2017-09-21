Test's loss is ODI's gain: BCCI, CSA confirm India's tour of South Africa

New Delhi: After months of confusion, the BCCI and CSA on Wednesday announced that India's upcoming tour of South Africa will consist of three Test matches, six One-Day Internationals and three T20 International matches.

Earlier, it was reported that tour will consists of four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s. Now, it's been confirmed that this change in itinerary was made to accomodate India's hectic schedule.

“We have now finalised the fixtures for a very busy home summer of international cricket,” commented CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat.

“The Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela Test series starts at Newlands on Friday, January 5 and will be a series to be watched as the number 1 and 2 best ranked teams in the world challenge for the Freedom Trophy.

“The time constraints faced by India have forced us to reduce the Test matches to three while increasing white ball cricket to six ODIs and three T20I matches," he said.

The South African cricket board also announced plans to host the first ever four-day Day/Night Test match to be played at St. George’s Park against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day.

“To ensure we do not disappoint our loyal fans over the traditional Boxing Day period and to take advantage of our brand-new lights at St George’s Park, we will host Zimbabwe in the first ever 4-day D/N Test match to be played. The Test status of the match is subject to ICC approval.

"This will give us a total of 10 home Test matches this summer against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, India and Australia, making this our busiest home Test season ever.

“The extensive revamping of our international grounds are on schedule and the D/N Test match promises to be a world-class experience for the players and fans," Lorgat added.

Indian team is shceduled to arrive in South Africa on 28 December. The tour will start with a two-day practice match at Boland Park on December 30 and 31.

The first Test match is at PPC Newlands starting on January 5.

India are currently hosting Australia in a limited-overs' series, comprising of five ODIs and three T20Is; while Proteas will host Bangladesh in a full tour, with two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is.