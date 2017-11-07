The amount Virat Kohli earns per Instagram post will make your jaws drop

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batsman of modern times and that is why he has a huge fan following on social media.

Since making his debut in international cricket in 2008 he has broken a plethora of record.

He is one of the rising stars of in the cricket history and his net worth is expected to reach staggering heights in the coming years.

Kohli is one of the richest Indian athletes and has a net worth of USD 20 million but according to Forbes, it has been estimated to be around USD12 million which is impressive in itself.

Kohli is a Grade A player according to the BCCI central contracts and earns hefty sums as a player alone.

"Kohli signs contracts for about 3 days with per day charge of Rs 2 crore, equivalent to cricket legend, Sachin. Brands utilize those three days in photo shoots, press briefings along with other appearances," said a brand consultant.

Kohli is now more marketable player than Lionel Messi.

The cricketer, who used to charge Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 4 crore a day, has now increased his fee for appearing in advertisement Rs 5 crores.

This fan following helps him earn through Instagram as well. He charges up to Rs 3.2 crore per product endorsing. According to Forbes magazine, Virat is the most expensive Indian athlete. He spent a lot of time on his fitness and look after his body with as much importance as he gives to his time dedicated to honing his batting and fielding skills.

The Indian skipper recently became the fastest batsman to score more than 9000 runs in ODI cricket playing just 200 ODIs.