हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Barmy Army

The Barmy Army names Kohli as International Player of the Year for 2017, 2018

The Barmy Army is England's cricket team supporter's club.

The Barmy Army names Kohli as International Player of the Year for 2017, 2018
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Chelmsford, England: Cricketer Virat Kohli was presented with International Player of the Year award for 2017 and 2018 by The Barmy Army on Wednesday. The Barmy Army is England's cricket team supporter's club. 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to Twitter to share the news with a photo of Indian skipper holding both the titles.

England's Barmy Army also shared BCCI's tweet on their official account and wished Kohli and his team for their series. They were thankful to Kohli for taking the time out and accepting the award. 

Currently, the Indian team is in Chelmsford, England to play a four-day friendly match against country side Essex. This is a warm-up game for the visiting team which will help them determine their strengths and drawbacks. 

Earlier during the match on Wednesday, the Essex crowd welcomed Kohli with a cheer and later in the day he was presented with the award.

Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side were reduced to 5/2 in the third over and 44/3 in the 19th over. 

He came out at number five at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 47 balls) and along with Vijay resurrected the Indian innings with a 93-ball 68 which was studded with 12 fours. 

Tags:
The Barmy ArmyVirat KohliIndian Captain Virat KohliIndia vs EssexIndia tour EnglandKohli receives awardKohli becomes international player of the yearKohli international player of the year

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close