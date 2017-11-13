'The Big Bang Theory' trolls R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leaves Indian fans bemused

New Delhi: Anything with an Indian flavour, even if it's an American sitcom, can't remain without the mention of cricket; and one of the recent episodes of 'The Big Bang Theory' proved it yet again as offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin, allrounder Hardik Pandya and swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a comic mention.

The sitcom, which revolves around the lives of four scientists, including an Indian named Rajesh Koothrappali, is very popular in India.

The said scene with the mention of three Indian cricketers appeared during the ongoing 11th season of the show, in which Howard Wolowitz (played by Simon Helberg) and Rajesh (played by Kunal Nayyar) are sitting in a bar that has a cricket match playing on the television.

Here's the video:

The comparison between the three cricketers, however, didn't go down too well with the Indian fans, who took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Yeah! Although I didn't understand what Raj meant by "Ashwin makes Hardin Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar." Doesn't make sense to me. — S R (@SharanyaR1999) November 12, 2017

That statement, however, makes no sense. :) But congratulations @ashwinravi99. You are now a star in USA. — अक्षय (@iyerakshay) November 10, 2017

Raj doesn't make sense here but yay for ash!

Just for the sake of setting up the syllable joke? — koushik sridar (@koushikmacho) November 10, 2017

Ashwin, along with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, has of late been overlooked for India's limited-overs squads. But the country's top offspinner will be back in action for the three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka beginning November 16.