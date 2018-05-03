The fight between Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli continues as the former becomes highest scorer once again

The contest between IPL's top two batsmen goes on!

Chennai's Suresh Raina got just 31 runs against Kolkata on Thursday but that was enough for him to overtake Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL.

Raina was looking good for a big score when spinner Kuldeep Yadav had him caught at wide long-on by Aussie Mitchell Johnson in the 12th over. During his 26-ball stay, Raina hit four boundaries.

With those 31 runs against Kolkata on Thursday, Raina took his overall tally to 4,776, nine runs ahead of Kohli (4,767).

We haven't seen the end of this tussle. In fact, it will be full on as CSK next play RCB on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune, which means both batsmen will come face to face in their quest to have the honour of the highest run-getter.

However, in the list of top scorers this season: Raina (236 in eight matches) is way behind Kohli (349 runs in eight matches). Things could have been a little different if the CSK batsman had not missed one game on account of injury.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to have a field at the iconic Eden Gardens. The hosts, fourth in the standings, were forced to make one change: a back injury forced Nitish Rana out of the match and Rinku Singh came in his place.

Both teams went into this game on the back of a win: CSK beat Delhi at home; KKR beat RCB in Bangalore.