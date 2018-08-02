हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

The game doesn't look at tattoos, it looks at commitment: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli talks about how he was judged for his 'cool appearance' during the initial days of his career.

The game doesn&#039;t look at tattoos, it looks at commitment: Virat Kohli
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly among the most influential sports personality, especially among the millennials. The Delhi boy has always been in news for his flamboyant attitude since he made his ODI debut, fresh off the U-19 World Cup victory in 2008. 

"For me, winning is like an obsession. I`ve started to accept losses only now, but earlier, I would just go mad (when I lost)", he said in an interview to the GQ India August 2018 issue. 

Kohli says in his initial days in the game, he was judged for his `cool` appearance, due to which people had the perception that he would be a "flash in the pan".

"(When I started out), I was judged a lot. I would get constant feedback about my appearance. The perception was that a person like me would only be a flash in the pan," Kohli said.

"But the truth is if you work hard, the game will give back. The game doesn`t look at tattoos, it looks at commitment," added the Indian skipper.

"If you have tattoos, earrings or styled hair, you`re not stopped (at the junior levels) just because you`re flamboyant. It`s not like, if I style my hair or have tattoos, I won`t dive on the field because it`ll get spoiled," he said.

But now instead of obsessing over winning every time, Kohli is learning to enjoy the responsibility he shoulders. He also feels younger players have become more confident because there is no mandate anymore.

"I realise now this is not just about me working hard and doing something on the field, but also about seeing the larger picture. That I have this opportunity to do something special for my country," added the 29-year-old.

(With IANS inputs)

