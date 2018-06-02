हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Arbaaz Khan

The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it: Rajeev Shukla on Arbaaz Khan betting case

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday accepted that he had placed bets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches last year.

PTI

Khan, who appeared before the Thane Police for interrogation on Saturday, confessed that he lost Rs 2.75 crore in the same, as per sources.

Meanwhile, Thane Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh said that interrogation in the matter is underway, while adding that the Deputy Commissioner of Police will brief about it once the interrogation concludes.

Speaking over the matter, IPL Commissioner, Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it. Both Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have anti-corruption units, police can coordinate with them."

Arbaaz, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was on Friday summoned by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, to join the investigation in the case.

His name cropped up during the investigation of a bookie, Sonu Jalan, who was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Must Watch

