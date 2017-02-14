#TheOtherMeninBlue saga: Virender Sehwag promises to meet World T20 winning Blind Indian team
Sehwag clarified that the term 'The other men in blue' was the team’s official campaign theme.
New Delhi: Virender Sehwag's congratulatory tweet to World T20 winning Blind Indian cricket team wen viral with many criticizing the former Indian captain for calling the winners 'The other men in blue'.
After the official Indian Blind Cricket team Twitter handle posted a video featuring their captain Ajay Kumar Reddy – who hit out at media for misquoting him – Sehwag too wrote a tweet expressing desire to meet the team.
Don't be upset Ajay. You &your boys are truly inspiring.Will meet soon. Media,I think u can do better than clickbait.Positive news works.Try https://t.co/57NTFU8aOQ
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2017
"Don't be upset Ajay. You &your boys are truly inspiring. Will meet soon. Media, I think u can do better than clickbait.Positive news works.Try," Sehwag tweeted.
READ: Virender Sehwag hits out at troll who criticised him for calling India's blind cricket team 'other Men in Blue'
Here's Ajay Kumar Reddy's video:-
Requst frm r Captn AjayKumarReddy 2 nt misquote his statemnt fr @virendersehwag. V luv u Viru& thnx fr ur support always#TheOtherMenInBlue pic.twitter.com/NBeh18kEAu
— Blind Cricket (CABI) (@blind_cricket) February 14, 2017
"Requst frm r Captn AjayKumarReddy 2 nt misquote his statemnt fr @virendersehwag. V luv u Viru& thnx fr ur support always #TheOtherMenInBlue," the official Indian Blind Cricket team's Twitter handle posted the video with this captain.
Earlier, an Indian Express report quoted Reddy as saying, “We wear the same blue jersey, represent the same tri-colour and play with equal pride and passion then why term us as ‘other’? It is appreciable that he congratulated us but then we are no others”, he said and added, “We too are the men in blue”.
Later, Sehwag clarified that the term was the team’s official campaign theme and even criticised media for resorting to clickbaits and not giving “positive news.”
