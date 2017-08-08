close
There is no comparison between me and Virat Kohli, reckons Pakistan's Babar Azam

Babar Azam, on Sunday, was involved in a live Twitter chat, where his fans had the option to ask him any question they felt with #AskBabarAzam. One of the cricket lovers took the opportunity to ask the 22-year-old, how he feels when people compare his cricketing abilities to Virat Kohli.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:59
There is no comparison between me and Virat Kohli, reckons Pakistan&#039;s Babar Azam
PTI

New Delhi: Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has long faced comparisons with Indian skipper Virat Kohli with many even going to the extent of calling the top-order batsman the 'Virat Kohli of Pakistan'. But Babar reckons that he still has miles to walk before he could emulate Virat's feat.

Babar Azam, on Sunday, was involved in a live Twitter chat, where his fans had the option to ask him any question they felt with #AskBabarAzam. One of the cricket lovers took the opportunity to ask the 22-year-old, how he feels when people compare his cricketing abilities to Virat Kohli.

Moments later, Babar came forth with his reply. Calling the Indian skipper one of the greatest batsmen ever, he said that the two can't be compared as he is still a beginner in the Gentlemen's arena. He, in fact, added that he desired to be remembered by his own identity. His tweet read as "There is no comparison. @imVkohli is a great batsman and I am just a beginner. But I would like to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan."

This isn't the first instance of a Pakistani cricketer praising Virat Kohli on social media, despite the tension between the two nations each time they take on the field. Mid-way through July, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir was in a similar live chat session on Twitter, who is the best batsman he has ever bowled to. He replied, "Virat Kohli."

TAGS

Virat KohliBabar AzamMohammad Amircricket news

