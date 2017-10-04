There's nothing wrong with Virat Kohli's form: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag blamed the law of averages for Virat Kohli's current poor run of form. Kohli, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, failed to weave his magic with the bat in the just-concluded ODI series against Australia.

Despite limited contribution from the skipper, India still managed to drub the reigning World champions 4-1. In the five-match ODI series, the 28-year-old scored 0 in Chennai, 92 in Kolkata, 28 in Indore, 21 in Bengaluru and 39 in Nagpur.

Speaking on India TV’s ‘Cricket Ki Baat’ show, Sehwag said, “If we take into account the factor of the law of averages than these things tend to happen in cricket. So it’s just a matter of a few games and there is nothing wrong with Kohli’s form.”

India will play a three-match T20I series against the Aussies, starting on Saturday (October 7). India will then host New Zealand and Sri Lanka as the long home season continues.

Sehwag said that these upcoming series against the Kiwis and Lankans will witness Kohli scoring big for his team.

“We all should look forward to the upcoming series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka where we can expect Virat to score big runs again for India. He is a champion player and knowing his capabilities, he’ll soon score a big hundred for his team.” he added.

Kohli has already scored 4658, 8767 and 1830 runs in 60 Tests, 199 ODIs and 50 T20Is respectively. He has a combined 47 international hundreds too.