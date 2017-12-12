These memes on 'Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma' will send you into splits

While the social media remains flooded with congratulatory messages for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after their marriage, some of the fans are trying to be innovative while expressing their happiness, but nothing beats a long series of memes posted on Twitter, highlighting various facets during a marriage ceremony in a funny way.

Without much ado, here's the series that promises to send Twitterati into splits:

Varmaala ke baad apni shaadi ke mazedaar kisse sunane wale, 2 Peg laga chuke Mausa Ji #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/IgLrdzVg5x — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Indian cricket team's captain Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka got married in Italy on December 11 and will host reception for friends and relatives on December 21 in Delhi and December 26 in Mumbai.

The duo had been dating since 2013 when they first met during the shoot of a commercial. News of their marriage had been rife ever since Kohli asked the BCCI for a break in December.