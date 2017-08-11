 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Thirteen-year-old Luke Robinson takes six wickets in an over

Officials at the club are now checking records to see if the feat has ever been achieved in its 149-year existence.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 22:49
Thirteen-year-old Luke Roninson takes six wickets in an over
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A 13-year-old schoolboy in England produced a 'perfect over' as he took six wickets in six balls, all of them clean bowled.

Philadelphia Cricket Club Under-13 player Luke Robinson achieved the feat in a cup game at Langley Park, near Durham City.

Luke's dad Stephen, 45, who was umpiring at the bowler's end at the time said, "It was a surreal experience."

"He’d actually bowled two overs and not had any wickets. He was asking to be changed so that he could save his last one for later on in the innings."

"But I told him to keep on going and what he produced was just a procession. It was perfect. Langley Park were looking good at 10/1 but, after Luke’s over, they ended up getting just 18."

Officials at the club are now checking records to see if the feat has ever been achieved in its 149-year existence.

TAGS

Luke Robinsoncricket newsPhiladelphia Cricket Club

From Zee News

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with his Sri Lankan friends
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with hi...

Davinder Singh Kang: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Indian javelin thrower
Other Sports

Davinder Singh Kang: Here's everything you need to kno...

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions League glory
Football

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions Lea...

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for Chelsea
English Premier LeagueFootball

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for...

India chase first overseas 3-0 whitewash as they face Sri Lanka in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India chase first overseas 3-0 whitewash as they face Sri L...

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho submits transfer request amid Barcelona interest
English Premier LeagueFootball

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho submits transfer req...

Mohammed Shami trolled again after posting picture of Sri Lankan outing with team
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Mohammed Shami trolled again after posting picture of Sri L...

Ravindra Jadeja ban: ICC&#039;s rules should show consistency, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravindra Jadeja ban: ICC's rules should show consisten...

Javed Miandad urges PCB to stop bothering about playing with India
cricket

Javed Miandad urges PCB to stop bothering about playing wit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video