Thirteen-year-old Luke Robinson takes six wickets in an over

New Delhi: A 13-year-old schoolboy in England produced a 'perfect over' as he took six wickets in six balls, all of them clean bowled.

Philadelphia Cricket Club Under-13 player Luke Robinson achieved the feat in a cup game at Langley Park, near Durham City.

Luke's dad Stephen, 45, who was umpiring at the bowler's end at the time said, "It was a surreal experience."

"He’d actually bowled two overs and not had any wickets. He was asking to be changed so that he could save his last one for later on in the innings."

"But I told him to keep on going and what he produced was just a procession. It was perfect. Langley Park were looking good at 10/1 but, after Luke’s over, they ended up getting just 18."

Officials at the club are now checking records to see if the feat has ever been achieved in its 149-year existence.