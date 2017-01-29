This day that year! Irfan Pathan claimed a hat-trick in first over a Test match against Pakistan – VIDEO
He achieved this feat in Karachi by dismissing Pakistani batsmen Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf.
New Delhi: Eleven years ago today, Irfan Pathan registered his name in record books by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the opening over of a Test match.
Here's another look at his emphatic achievement:-
