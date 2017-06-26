This is a by-product of what we do on field, says Virat Kohli on becoming second most followed Indian on Facebook

New Delhi: The controversies surrounding Anil Kumble's sudden resignation from the post of India's Head Coach, despite extension granted by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee might have showered few spells of disappointed over Virat Kohli, but that has surely not dismissed cricket lovers from following him, on social media sites.

It was only yesterday when it was revealed that the Indian skipper is the second most followed Indian personality on Facebook. The 28-year-old edged past Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to grab the second spot with 35.7 million followers. Sitting atop is Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 42.2 million followers.

"This is a bi-product of what we do on field, feel happy on hearing such things, said the Delhi-based cricketer whilst speaking to ANI about the same. "More fans have been supporting us, it is priceless.Keep supporting the team, he added.

Going through the world list of celebrities, Virat stands at number 52. Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack, followed by singer Shakira and actor Vin Diesel.

Virat is currently leading the Men in Blue against the West Indies in a limited-over series in the Carribean.

The first of the five-match ODI series was washed out due to rain, but the pack of Blues defeated the Windies by a crushing 105-runs in the second match to lead the series by 1-0.