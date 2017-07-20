This is what daddy does: David Warner's daughter makes a killing with this perfect mimicry — See Pic

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 19:29
This is what daddy does: David Warner&#039;s daughter makes a killing with this perfect mimicry — See Pic
Courtesy: Instagram (davidwarner31)

New Delhi: Like father, like son, so thus the saying goes. But for Aussie batsman David Warner, it's his daughter, who's making all the right noises. On Thursday, Warner shared a cute photo of his daughter Ivy Mae on his Instagram account.

In the photo, Ivy is captured mimicking her father. Warner also wrote this perfect line to describe her daughter's action, "This is what daddy does when I don't listen. Funny not" and asked #whattodo.

 

This is what daddy does when I don't listen. Funny not. #whattodo #havetohaveto #kidswillbekids

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

During his stay in India for the IPL, the Sunrisers Hyderabad became a household name and was often hailed for being a family man. Here's one Instagram post.

Warner, like many of his Aussie team-mates, are in a limbo with an uncertain international future looming large following the protracted pay dispute with Cricket Australia.

The 30-year-old left-handed opener is regarded as one of the most destructive players in the world. Warner made his international debut in a T20I match against South Africa at Melbourne.

He has so far played 64 Tests, 96 ODIs and 63 T20Is, scoring 5454, 4025 and 1686 respectively.

David WarnerAustralia CricketIvy Maecricket news

