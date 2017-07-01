This is what top Australian cricketers are upto after being unemployed — Pics & Videos

New Delhi: Two hundred and thirty Australian cricketers are effectively unemployed after a deadline for them to agree on a new pay passed without resolution.

The previous agreement between Cricket Australia and the country's leading players expired on Friday, and no new deal has been struck.

With effect from July 1, Australian cricketers are effectively unemployed and the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Usman Khawaja had hilarious takes on the current situation despite being. These cricketers, who are quite active on social media appeared to be in urgency to find another job as their contracts were scrapped on June 30.

Here are their Instagram posts:

Glenn Maxwell, whose favourite shot is slog sweep, posted a video in which he can be seen playing the cricketing shot during a game of golf.

Maxwell wrote, "Even though we’re now unemployed, I thought it would be a good idea to keep working on my slog sweep, just incase the MOU gets done soon…"

Starc posted an image on his Instagram handle playing golf. What made the image interesting, apart from the picturesque frame, was his caption which read, "Thought I’d better give another profession a go… #unemployed Celtic Manor yet to disappoint.. Absolute treat."

Thought I'd better give another profession a go... #unemployed Celtic Manor yet to disappoint.. Absolute treat A post shared by Mitch Starc (@mstarc56) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Usman Khawaja also posted a picture of him signing up for a job searching portal. "Just checking my options… #seek #unemployed #imavailable #cricket", the caption read.

Just checking my options... #seek #unemployed #imavailable #cricket A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

On the other hand, David Warner, who was being offered lawn mowing jobs on Twitter, posted a picture of him taking care of former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting’s greyhounds: "This is outstanding. Love the humour. @usman_khawajy can you help me,” he wrote.

This is outstanding. Love the humour. @usman_khawajy can you help me. A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

The cricketers, from captain Steve Smith to vice-captain Warner, are unlikely to back down and would not be signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Cricket Australia. This puts a cloud over The Ashes that is set to be hosted in Australia, starting from November 23, 2017. Warner had said earlier that Cricket Australia may be left with no team to pick if they don’t acquiesce to the players’ demands.