This Pakistani batsman has a better Test average than Virat Kohli in 2018

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam who scored his maiden Test century on Sunday against New Zealand, now enjoys a Test average which is higher than none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli in 2018.

Azam scored his maiden century in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday, finishing the day's play on an unbeaten 127.

The 24-year-old cricketer has scored 474 runs in 10 innings at an average of 67.71 with a century to his credit.

Kohli on the other hand, has accumulated 1063 runs in 18 innings at 59.05 with four centuries to his name.

Sri Lankan cricketer Dimuth Karunaratne has the third highest Test average in 2018 having scored 647 runs in 13 innings at an average of 53.91.

Retired South African batsman AB de Villiers and Australian opener Usman Khwaja further round off the Top 5 list.

De Villiers has registered 638 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.16.

Khwaja, on the other hand, has recorded 565 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.08.

Kohli will be next involved in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide, following a 1-1 draw in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.