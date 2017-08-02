This team can do things that probably no Indian team has done, praises Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: With the Indian team looking to wrap up things in Sri Lanka with yet another Test victory, newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri came forth on Tuesday to call his side the best Indian squad ever.

Virat Kohli and his men registered a massive 304-run victory for hosts Sri Lanka at Galle, last week. The win not only helped them upturn the humiliation they faced two years back on the same ground, but also hoisted Indian dominance in the longer format of the game since Boxing Day Test of 2014, against Australia. Ravi Shastri, thus reckons that the team is all geared up to even take up the challenging overseas tour of South Africa and later England. He also feels that the team has put forth some fearless brand of cricket that can help them reach new heights of excellence in the game.

"This team has been together for a two years now,” Shastri said ahead of the second Test in Colombo. “They are much more experienced now. They have already done things which a lot of Indian teams and some big names could not achieve, like winning a series here (Sri Lanka). A lot of big players with 20 years of experience have not done.

"Forget Australia, I am not even touching Australia tour, so when you say overseas (tours) like South Africa and England, it is a lot of tough cricket coming up and I see it as an opportunity. I am very positive here that this team can do things that probably no other Indian team has done," Shastri added.

India's track record on overseas tour have rather not been delightful enough to praise with just a few rare occasions when the Men in Blue did clinch an entire series. Under Virat's captaincy, India have so far won just two overseas series, against the Lankans, back in 2015 and against West Indies in 2016. Ravi Shastri's confidence on the side is thus yet to be tested, not just on Asian soil, where they are confident, but rather depends on the upcoming South Africa tour in December.