close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

This team can do things that probably no Indian team has done, praises Ravi Shastri

India's track record on overseas tour have rather not been delightful enough to praise with just a few rare occasions when the Men in Blue did clinch an entire series. Under Virat's captaincy, India have so far won just a single series, against the Lankans, back in 2015.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 10:48
This team can do things that probably no Indian team has done, praises Ravi Shastri
PTI

New Delhi: With the Indian team looking to wrap up things in Sri Lanka with yet another Test victory, newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri came forth on Tuesday to call his side the best Indian squad ever.

Virat Kohli and his men registered a massive 304-run victory for hosts Sri Lanka at Galle, last week. The win not only helped them upturn the humiliation they faced two years back on the same ground, but also hoisted Indian dominance in the longer format of the game since Boxing Day Test of 2014, against Australia. Ravi Shastri, thus reckons that the team is all geared up to even take up the challenging overseas tour of South Africa and later England. He also feels that the team has put forth some fearless brand of cricket that can help them reach new heights of excellence in the game.

"This team has been together for a two years now,” Shastri said ahead of the second Test in Colombo. “They are much more experienced now. They have already done things which a lot of Indian teams and some big names could not achieve, like winning a series here (Sri Lanka). A lot of big players with 20 years of experience have not done.

"Forget Australia, I am not even touching Australia tour, so when you say overseas (tours) like South Africa and England, it is a lot of tough cricket coming up and I see it as an opportunity. I am very positive here that this team can do things that probably no other Indian team has done," Shastri added.

"So when one says South Africa and England coming up, I see it as an opportunity. This team can do things that probably no Indian team has done," he added.

India's track record on overseas tour have rather not been delightful enough to praise with just a few rare occasions when the Men in Blue did clinch an entire series. Under Virat's captaincy, India have so far won just two overseas series, against the Lankans, back in 2015 and against West Indies in 2016. Ravi Shastri's confidence on the side is thus yet to be tested, not just on Asian soil, where they are confident, but rather depends on the upcoming South Africa tour in December.  

TAGS

Tesam IndiaRavi ShastriColombo TestIndia vs Sri LankaGalle TestVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Live; books date with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for WWE title
Other Sports

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Liv...

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS run-out off all time
cricket

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS...

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE, threatens Paul Heyman
Other Sports

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerS...

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series: BCCI
cricket

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind...

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; returns to Montreal after six years
Tennis

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; ret...

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller
cricket

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham...

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017

Bangladesh&#039;s Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni &#039;World Legend&#039;, shares pictures on Facebook
cricket

Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni 'World...

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Dj...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video