This Twitter convo between Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli will give you friendship goals

New Delhi: Last month, Team India skipper Virat Kohli posted a video on his Twitter account and Harbhajan Singh was quick to reply.

Kohli was advertising a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, demonstrating its use to his followers. Kohli tweeted, "Finally got my new wireless travel buddy! Pool sessions are going to be so much more fun now.@MuveAcoustics #Splash #SoundThatInspires" along with the video.

Harbhajan commented on Kohli's tweet, asking for the product. His reply read, "Send me one".

Kohli was quick to respond to Harbhajan’s request, "Bhajju Paa, keep an eye on the daakiya". Kohli asked the Trubanator to wait for the Postman to courier the product he had just demonstrated.

Now, Harbhajan posted another picture with the gift Kohli had promised to send.

Harbhajan tweeted, "Thank you Cheeku @imVkohli aa gaya speaker #MuveAcoustics de gya DHAAKIYA guys order urs"

Kohli is currently leading the Men in Blue against hosts Sri Lanka in the 5-match ODI series.

After completing a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, the Indian team won the ODI series as well and took an unassailable 4-0 lead on Thursday.

The last and final ODI of the series will be played on Sunday.