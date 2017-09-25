close
This Twitter convo between Kumar Sangakkara and Hardik Pandya is pure gold

After his 83 in the opening ODI, Pandya, who also bowls seam up, once again showed his ability with the bat as he smashed 78 off 72 balls in the third match in Indore. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 15:07
New Delhi: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fast improving and becoming a key member of the Indian team. 

However, this time the right-hander was entrusted to bat higher up at number four and responded with a match-winning innings.

Hardik's performance on Sunday has received recognition from Kumar Sangakkara.

Impressed by Pandya's knock, Sangakkara took to Twitter to call him a 'very special player' before calling India  a complete side for all conditions.

"@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions," Sangakkara wrote on Twitter.

A humble Pandya was quick to reply as he wrote,"Thank you for the kind words sir!"

The Virat Kohli-led Team India have gone to the top of the ODI rankings after the win. 

The victory also helped Kohli to equal his predecessor MS Dhoni's record of leading India to most consecutive wins in ODIs. 

Dhoni had led India to 9 consecutive wins between 2008 and 2009 and Kohli will have a chance to break that record when his team takes on Steve Smith & Co. in the penultimate game of the series.

