This Twitter convo between two Pakistanis will make every Virat Kohli fan proud

On Teachers' Day, the Indian skipper paid tributes to all the teachers in the world. Kohli made a special mention to all those who inspired him to play cricket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 16:07
This Twitter convo between two Pakistanis will make every Virat Kohli fan proud

New Delhi: New Delhi: Undoubtedly, India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of our generation but his success has come from a long strugle and lot of learning.

On Teachers' Day, the Indian skipper paid tributes to all the teachers in the world. Kohli made a special mention to all those who inspired him to play cricket.

He shared a picture on his twitter account paying tribute to all these cricket heroes. In the picture, Virat is seen sitting in front of wall bearing the names of the many successful cricketers who have inspired not only Virat but many others also. He wrote, "To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket world. #HappyTeachersDay"

Kohli had thanked the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni amongst the international cricket stars. Kohli’s tweet also had the mention of former Pakistani skippers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad and Imran Khan.

While India and Pakistan share bitter rivalry, the cricket fans from Pakistan appreciated the Indian skipper following his tweet.

It was followed by a rather interesting conversation between two Pakistani nationals.

With his 30th ODI ton, Kohli is now joint-second with Ricky Ponting on the list of most ODI hundreds behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).

The dashing right-hander has a fabulous record against India’s arch-rivals, having smashed his highest individual score of 183 during the Asia Cup ODI encounter in Mirpur in 2012.

During the 2015 World Cup, Kohli once again showed his class as he smashed 107 in Adelaide to extend India’s perfect record in the tournament.

