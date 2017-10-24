This video of Ziva Dhoni singing a Malayalam song is too cute to handle

New Delhi: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is a darling of Indian social media.

Recently, the two-year-old made her Instagram debut and she is truly ruling that space.

In her latest video, Ziva can be seen singing a Malayalam song about Lord Krishna.

Here is the video:

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Recently, Ziva was all over the Internet for offering water to her father MS Dhoni during the Celebrity Clasico Charity football match.

A few days prior to that Dhoni shared his daughter's 'Attack on besan ka Ladoo.'

The 36-year-old cricketer is in Pune with Team India as the Men in Blue are set to take on New Zealand in second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's match is a must-win for the hosts as the Kiwis took a 1-0 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was skipper Virat Kohli's 200th ODI and he made it more special by hitting his 31st ODI ton.

However, it was not enough as Ross Taylor and Tom Latham chase down India's target of 281 with six balls to spare and won the won the opening game by six wickets.