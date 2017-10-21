Thisara Perera to lead Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20Is

Sharjah: Sri Lanka announced a 15-man Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Pakistan on Saturday.

Thisara Perera will lead the squad for the series in which the first two matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27 before the third in Lahore on October 29.

SQUAD

Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva