close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Three shot dead after children's cricket match turn violent in Pakistan

All the victims summcumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the report claimed quioting police report.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 22:27
Three shot dead after children&#039;s cricket match turn violent in Pakistan

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three persons were shot dead last month in Pakistan after a children's cricket match turned violent.

The unfortunate event happened on January 28 in the Dag Behsood area, of Nowshera district in Pakistan.

According to pakobserver.net, an argument broke out between two groups following a clash during a children's cricket match.

Geo.tv reported that the feud turned fatal as one of the parties attacked a house by opening fire in which a woman and her two sons were hit.

All the victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the report claimed quoting police report.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 22:25

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.