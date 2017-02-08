Three shot dead after children's cricket match turn violent in Pakistan

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three persons were shot dead last month in Pakistan after a children's cricket match turned violent.

The unfortunate event happened on January 28 in the Dag Behsood area, of Nowshera district in Pakistan.

According to pakobserver.net, an argument broke out between two groups following a clash during a children's cricket match.

Geo.tv reported that the feud turned fatal as one of the parties attacked a house by opening fire in which a woman and her two sons were hit.

All the victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the report claimed quoting police report.