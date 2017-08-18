close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Three years ago, Mahela Jayawardene retired, leaving a deep hole in Lankan team

What did not help was that Sangakkara retired exactly a year after Jayawardene, leaving as big a hole in the fortunes of Sri Lankan cricket. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 17:58
Three years ago, Mahela Jayawardene retired, leaving a deep hole in Lankan team

New Delhi: Three years ago, on this day – August 18, Mahela Jayawardene played his last Test match. It is interesting that it was almost the last time that Sri Lanka played like a genuine, strong Test match team. It was a series against Pakistan (and played in Sri Lanka), that the hosts not only won but won comprehensively, winning 2-0 in the two-match series.

But since then, Sri Lanka have not been able to produce a similar comprehensive performance. Sri Lanka have since then played as many as 12 Test series’. They have had seven losses and four wins. They have beaten Australia, West Indies and Zimbabwe (twice).

But dissection of these wins will suggest that none of them have been strong wins considering that West Indies and Zimbabwe have been very weak themselves and Australia were in a rebuilding phase when they lost to Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

What did not help was that Kumar Sangakkara retired exactly a year after Jayawardene, leaving as big a hole in the fortunes of Sri Lankan cricket. Since then, Sri Lanka have found it even difficult at home as seen in the recent Test series against India when they were blanked 3-0. Worse there does not seem much of a sign that the tide will change. 

TAGS

Mahela JayawardeneCricketSri Lanka

From Zee News

Soon after issuing show-cause notice, PCB slams Umar Akmal in official statement
cricket

Soon after issuing show-cause notice, PCB slams Umar Akmal...

Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most special day of her career
Other Sports

Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most specia...

WATCH: Adam Lyth smashes highest score in English T20 to inspire Yorkshire in NatWest T20 Blast
cricket

WATCH: Adam Lyth smashes highest score in English T20 to in...

Paralympian Joby Mathews alleges ill-treatment by Kochi Airport authorities: Report
Other Sports

Paralympian Joby Mathews alleges ill-treatment by Kochi Air...

Deepa Malik appeals for Khel Ratna, gets Haryana Chief Minister&#039;s backing
Other Sports

Deepa Malik appeals for Khel Ratna, gets Haryana Chief Mini...

Heavily-pregnant Serena Williams hits gym, see pictures here
Tennis

Heavily-pregnant Serena Williams hits gym, see pictures her...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 18: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 18: Details of LIVE streami...

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Full Match Card, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Full Match Card, TV listing, Live stre...

England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 2: LIVE...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video