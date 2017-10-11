Throwing rock is not in good taste: Mithali Raj on recent attack on Australian team bus

New Delhi: After a ravishing eight-wicket win in the second T20I match against India, in Guwahati, Team Australia were on their way back to the hotel. But apparently, a rock was thrown at their bus, a picture of which was shared by Aussie cricketer Aaron Finch. And on Wednesday, Indian Women's cricket skipper Mithali Raj said it is not in a good taste.

"Throwing rock stone is not in a good taste because it is a sport and people should be able to strictly see it likewise and not beyond that," Raj told ANI.

Earlier today, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, condemned the attack. He tweeted, "Guwahati stone-throwing incident NOT reflective of our security measures. Aus team & FIFA are content w/those. India remains a graceful host. Have spoken to @sarbanandsonwal ji (Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal) about the Guwahati incident. Personal security of visiting athletes & teams is extremely important for us."

The incident came to light when Finch had shared a picture of a broken window pane and tweeted, "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!