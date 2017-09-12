Tight schedule, political issues kept Indian players away from Pakistan-World XI series: Andy Flower

New Delhi: Ahead of the opening match against Pakistan, World XI coach Andy flower addressed several media questions in the press conference including the reason behind Indian players' absence from the All-star squad.

The upcoming Paksitan vs World XI series is gaining a lot of attention from all across the globe, mainly because it will be the first high-profile cricket series featuring a number of international stars ever since the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team bus.

"It's not every day you get an opportunity to play in something that is much more than just about yourself and your own team or your own country," said World XI skipper Faf du Plessis said.



World XI coach Andy Flower, who toured Pakistan in 1993, 1996 and 1998 with Zimbabwe, said he and his team were "privileged" to be there.

"We, as the World XI, would also like to offer our sympathy and condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in terrorist acts in Pakistan," he said.

"These cricketers are here to play their part in the safe and steady return of international cricket in Pakistan, so that the enthusiastic and diehard fans and followers of Pakistan cricket can once again start watching their stars in their own backyard."

When a reporter asked him why no Indian players could be a part of the team, Flower citied two primary reasons – busy schedule and political tensions.

"Given the level of political involvement that would be necessary to get Indian players over here and play, we thought it was simplest to select from the other major test nations," said Flower.

Here's the video:

Thoughout the press conference, Flower was speaking about the tightness of the Indian team's calendar, with a limited overs series upon them in a few days, and how it would have taken too much time to sort out the politital issues and get an Indian or two on board for the series.