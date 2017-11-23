हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Tim Paine floors easy James Vince catch on Day 1 of Ashes opener, fans troll Aussie keeper mercilessly – Video

Paine was recalled into the squad and was dubbed “Australia’s best wicketkeeper” by the selectors in their justification of giving the chance to the 32-year-old Tasmania glovesman.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 23, 2017, 20:55 PM IST
Comments |
Tim Paine floors easy James Vince catch on Day 1 of Ashes opener, fans troll Aussie keeper mercilessly – Video
Courtesy: Twitter (@CricketAus)

New Delhi: Tim Paine, playing his first Test in seven years, found himself under scrutiny after dropping a relatively easy catch when Australia were desperately looking for a wicket against England on Day 1 of first Ashes Test at Gabba on Thursday.

Paine was recalled into the squad and was dubbed “Australia’s best wicketkeeper” by the selectors in their justification of giving the chance to the 32-year-old Tasmania glovesman.

But Paine's comeback match turned sour in the second session when he spilt a regulation chance off Nathan Lyon with James Vince on 68.

Watch the video here:

Vince went on to top-scored for the visitors after scoring a well measured 83 off 170 balls. He helped Egland to 196/4 at the close of Day 1 play.

Incidentally, Vince became the victim of a Lyon direct throw.

Soon after the incident, fans started trolling Paine, and some of the comments are in bad taste. One of the fans even compared Paine with troubled Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal for obvious reasons.

Earlier in the day, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first.

Tags:
Tim PaineAshesGabba TestNathan LyonJames Vincecricket videocricket news
Next
Story

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli admits team management orders fast pitches

Trending