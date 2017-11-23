Tim Paine floors easy James Vince catch on Day 1 of Ashes opener, fans troll Aussie keeper mercilessly – Video

New Delhi: Tim Paine, playing his first Test in seven years, found himself under scrutiny after dropping a relatively easy catch when Australia were desperately looking for a wicket against England on Day 1 of first Ashes Test at Gabba on Thursday.

Paine was recalled into the squad and was dubbed “Australia’s best wicketkeeper” by the selectors in their justification of giving the chance to the 32-year-old Tasmania glovesman.

But Paine's comeback match turned sour in the second session when he spilt a regulation chance off Nathan Lyon with James Vince on 68.

Watch the video here:

Vince went on to top-scored for the visitors after scoring a well measured 83 off 170 balls. He helped Egland to 196/4 at the close of Day 1 play.

Incidentally, Vince became the victim of a Lyon direct throw.

Soon after the incident, fans started trolling Paine, and some of the comments are in bad taste. One of the fans even compared Paine with troubled Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal for obvious reasons.

Tim Paine best keeper in Australia.... Kamran Akmal wouldn't have dropped that when he was on the take. #BringBackNev #AUSvENG — Al van Aanholt (@alexvanaanholt) November 23, 2017

Maybe Nathan Lyon was right about ending careers but I don't think he meant Tim Paine's #whoops #Ashes — Kevin Adams (@AshesVictory) November 23, 2017

I feel sick for Tim Paine right now. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) November 23, 2017

When you watch Tim Paine keep, you appreciate Saha even more. — avijit ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) November 23, 2017

Earlier in the day, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first.