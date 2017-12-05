Tim Southee returns to New Zealand squad for Hamilton Test

Wellington: In a major boost to New Zealand, fast-medium bowler Tim Southee has returned to the 13-man national squad for the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, beginning Saturday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The 28-year-old was ruled out of his side`s massive win by an innings and 67 runs in the opening Test in Wellington to attend the birth of his first child.Southee was replaced by uncapped batsman George Worker, who failed to find the place in the Playing XI in Wellington.

Worker and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson have been released from the squad as they will feature in New Zealand`s domestic one-day competition- the Ford Trophy- for the matches slated to be held on Wednesday.

However, Ferguson will return in time for the Wellington Test, while injured BJ Watling still remains unavailable for selection as he is recovering from a hip injury.Watling`s replacement Tom Blundell, who scored an unbeaten knock on his debut to help the hosts build a massive first-innings lead, has been retained in the squad against the Caribbean side.

The New Zealand squad is as follows: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner.