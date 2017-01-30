Tired of the entire BCCI fiasco, says CAB President Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: Hours after the Supreme Court appointed a four-member panel of administrators to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India`s (BCCI) affairs and implement the Supreme Court-approved recommendations of the Justice R.M. Lodha committee, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he is "tired" of the entire episode.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Ganguly, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president said, "We all are seeing what is happening. I am tired of this."

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai to administer BCCI.

Besides Rai, the other three members of the committee are cricket historian Ramachandra Guha, Infrastructure Development Fiance Company (IDFC) Managing Director Vikram Limaye and former women`s skipper Diana Edulji, who would interact with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri for supervision and functioning of the board.

Asked the reason for picking Edulji, Ganguly iterated that the SC judgement has to be respected.

"This is the Supreme court appointed committee. We all have to honour it."

Ganguly praised seasoned campaigner Ashish Nehra and young pacer Jasprit Bumrah for their brilliant death bowling which ensured India`s series-saving five-run victory over England in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.

"It was a great bowling display by Nehra and Bumrah, especially in the death overs. I am hopeful India will win in Bengaluru as well."

India play the third and last T20 match of the T20 series on Wednesday with the three-match series locked at 1-1.