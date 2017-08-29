close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

TNCA demands Rs 1.5 crore from BCCI for Australia ODI

The Australian team is scheduled to arrive on September 8 after completing a two-Test engagement in Bangladesh. They are slated to play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 19:38
TNCA demands Rs 1.5 crore from BCCI for Australia ODI
Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has reportedly demanded Rs 1.5 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the India-Australia ODI series opener in Chennai on September 17.

The TNCA top boss RI Palani has written to the BCCI, explaining the huge costs that the association has to incur in the lead-up to the first ODI, reports PTI.

Besides security cover, the state association will bear other expenses like conducting of a warm-up game for the visiting team.

The Australian team is scheduled to arrive on September 8 after completing a two-Test engagement in Bangladesh. They are slated to play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The report also claimed that the agency is in possession of the letter that Palani wrote to the Indian board, where he explains why Rs 1.5 crore is required.

Palani wrote: "The normal practice is that the host association takes care of the visiting team for three days only namely -- the day prior to the match, the day of the match and the next day when the team departs. Obviously, being the first game, the visiting team is arriving in advance to acclimatise."

The TNCA boss then wrote that estimated cost per day will be Rs 20 lakh.

"While the hotel cost is being borne by them, we did a rough calculation based on our estimation of the cost and we found that it will cost around Rs 1.5 crore for us at an average of Rs 20 lakh per day approximately," he wrote.

The costs that TNCA expects to incur are primarily security related.

"We have to have a camp commandant in the hotel with 25 to 30 police personnel on duty with the team. Tamil Nadu Police will be charging us for the same. In addition, transport, ambulance, medical team as well as practice facilities will add up another sizeable amount," Palani further wrote.

With GST being levied on tickets along with Local Entertainment Tax, the TNCA also needed to keep the ticket prices affordable for general public.

It was earlier reported that with the new GST system in place, the cost might rise as high as Rs. 1200 per ticket. The last ODI game played at Chepauk, between India and South Africa 2015, ticket prices ranged around Rs. 750.

Palani informed the BCCI that "TNCA will not be in a position to meet cost of the pre-match stay" as net retention (profit from ticket sales) is rather minimal after incurring the cost of staging the game.

The TNCA also made it clear to the BCCI that the Rs 1 lakh, which the board has offered for conducting the warm-up game, was not enough.

"The cost of organising that (warm-up) match will be several times more and we will be able to absorb the cost within the Rs 1.5 crore referred above," Palani added.

Palani also expressed his surprise at BCCI's suggestion that the warm-up match be played at a private venue which is not in TNCA's control. The letter, however, does not mention which private ground in Chennai did the BCCI refer to.

"We were rather surprised at this suggestion, more particularly since that ground is not currently not usable at all as it is under some repair work and is not even available for our league games. We were intrigued as to how this suggestion came about."

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

India vs Australia 2017Tamil Nadu cricketBCCITNCAcricket news

From Zee News

No word to describe MS Dhoni&#039;s influence on me: Kuldeep Yadav
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

No word to describe MS Dhoni's influence on me: Kuldee...

Watch: President Kovind confers Khel Ratna to Devendra Jhajharia, Sardar Singh
Other Sports

Watch: President Kovind confers Khel Ratna to Devendra Jhaj...

Sanath Jayasuriya-headed Sri Lankan cricket selectors to resign after India series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya-headed Sri Lankan cricket selectors to re...

MS Dhoni&#039;s improved performances give fans opportunity to hit out at MSK Prasad yet again
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni's improved performances give fans opportunity...

Mesut Ozil says &#039;I&#039;m sorry&#039; after Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0
English Premier LeagueFootball

Mesut Ozil says 'I'm sorry' after Liverpool...

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli&#039;s views on giving opportunities to young players
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli's views on giving oppor...

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sports Day to &#039;sportswomen&#039;
cricketOther Sports

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sp...

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita, transfer to be completed next summer
Football

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video