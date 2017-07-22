TNPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden kick off Tamil Nadu Premier League with six-hitting contest

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni and Australian legend Mattew Hayden kicked off the 2017 season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with a six-hitting competition in Chennai on Saturday.

Both players, who played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, are well known for their big hitting skills. Hayden has hit 182 sixes, while Dhoni has 322 maximums in his career.

The TNPL will consist of eight teams and will start from July 22, with the final to be played in Chennai on August 20.

In the season's opening match, defending champions Albert TuTi Patriots are taking on Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India cricketers Dhoni, Mohit Sharma, S Badrinath, Pawan Negi, Hayden and Tamil Nadu batsman Anirudha Srikkanth will face a bowling machine and attempt to clear the ropes. India Internationals L Balaji, M Vijay and Tamil Nadu all-rounder C Ganapathy will also be present at the event, which is sponsored by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.